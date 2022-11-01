GREAT FALLS — Tommaso DeAngelis is the new head coach of the Providence hockey team, the school announced Tuesday.
DeAngelis comes to Great Falls from Annapolis, Maryland, after stints with the Nashville Predators of the National Hockey League doing developmental coaching. He also coached the gold medal U-50 USA women's national team.
DeAngelis coached the Gotham City Knights in New York, winning gold with the metropolitan select team.
"I am grateful to be given the opportunity to coach here at university of providence and excited to start a new chapter in leading the team to a successful season both on and off the ice," he said.
DeAngelis will take over a team that was 15-7 last season in the ACHA. He adds that his main goal is to get a full roster as soon as possible.
"Moving in on the fly. I have about two months to get a team together and fill nine or 10 spots," he said. "I know we have three goalies; I need about three lines of forwards and three sets of defense and we will be good to go."
The native of Warren, New Jersey, begins his new role immediately.
"Tommaso is a true leader of young men and a great role model," UP athletic director Doug Hashley said. "Our hockey team is fortunate to have him. Tommaso's integrity and character exemplify our mission values and will be a great addition to athletics and our close community at UP."
