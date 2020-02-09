PROVO, Utah – Leo Felt scored the game-winning goal 18 seconds into overtime to lead the Providence men's hockey team to the Mountain West Collegiate Hockey League Championship title with a 3-2 win over top-seeded University of Mary on Saturday afternoon.
"It was real exciting," UP coach Jeff Heimel said. "He was driving outside. He had a good amount of speed. It took me awhile to actually realize that he's got a really good opportunity. It turned into a breakaway real quick. The guys were off the bench before I realized what happened. I hopped into the pile too because of the adrenaline. We were going nuts."
The championship trophy is a monumental accomplishment for a team whose only in it's second year of existence, Heimel said.
"It's fantastic," he said. "You do all the right things and you work hard and you hope it works out. To see it come to this point this quickly is really cool. It's really a testament to the guys. They're winners. Winners win. These kids are just great. It's a really big night for the program."
The Argos, the No. 2 seed in the West Region, will wait for the final regional rankings to come out this week to know their postseason schedule. The top two seeds automatically qualify for the national tournament.
The Argos were the first team to get on the scoreboard, when Reed Link found Jakob Stevenson for the power play goal with two minutes left in the first period. The Marauders responded with two goals in the second period to take a one goal lead. Cody Hendrickson evened things up with 12:57 left in the third period off the assist from Levi Anderson. No one scored the rest of the regulation.
The Argos will next take the ice against Montana State on Friday in Bozeman. They'll return to Great Falls on Saturday night to play the Bobcats.
