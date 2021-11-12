GREAT FALLS – The Providence hockey team went the distance Thursday night, defeating Utah State 6-5 in a wild shootout that lasted six rounds.
Liam Carvalho's goal in the sixth round won it after an overtime, a traditional shootout and three sudden-death shootouts. The Argos (3-2) rushed onto the ice to celebrate after Carvalho's shot.
Utah State (9-5-1) had sent the game into overtime with a goal with seven seconds remaining.
"There's still some adrenaline," Argos coach Jeff Heimel said afterward. "That was more action than a coach wants. I'm glad we ended up on the right side of it."
The Argos got behind early, conceding a goal to the Aggies in just the second minute. Stanislav Struthers evened it for the Argos, scoring with nine minutes left in the first period. Both teams scored twice more in the first period, causing a 3-3 stalemate entering the second.
Things slowed down in the second period, with Ty Alger scoring the lone goal in the period to give the Argos a 4-3 lead going into the third. In the final period, Levi Anderson scored a fifth goal to give the squad a two-goal lead with a little under 10 minutes remaining.
Utah State scored two minutes later to trim the deficit to one and the Aggies' Alec Moser slipped in a goal with seven seconds remaining to send the game into overtime.
"At the start of the third, we opened things up," Heimel said. "I thought we played well. Them fighting back there at the end was less than desired but I thought we played a pretty good third period. At least 15-18 minutes of it."
Neither team scored during the five-minute overtime period, so the two teams headed to a shootout.
Moser scored the first goal for the Aggies, and the Argos couldn't match the second. Goalie Jacob Fry stopped the next two Aggie attempts, but Anderson missed Argos' second attempt, meaning the game came down to Leo Felt, who converted the goal to continue the shootout.
The fourth round would be decided by sudden death.
Fry did his part, notching a save to give the Argos a chance to prevail. However Aggie goalie Ethan Wiese made the save off the attempt from Jakob Stevenson, sending the game to a fifth round.
This time the Aggies converted, putting the pressure on Will Wright to even the score, which he did to send the match into the sixth round.
Fry made the save on the next Aggie attempt, giving Carvalho a chance to seal the game.
"When the shootout was happening sometimes I'd put my head down and listen and not watch," Heimel said. "It's thrilling. If I was a fan I'd probably be super excited that I watched that game. As a coach, not so much. There was a lot of ups and down. That's hockey, it's a fast-paced game. I was proud of our guys. I thought we played pretty well. We've far from arrived at where we need to be from a system perspective and from a team perspective. But It's certainly a step in the right direction."
The Argos face Weber State at 7 p.m. Friday at the Great Falls Ice Plex.
"You've got to have a short-term memory," Heimel said. "It was good to talk to the guys in the room. We talked about the positives from tonight but also that we're far from done. It's important that we continue to win and play well. It's really about peaking at the right time and learning some lessons along the way."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.