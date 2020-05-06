GREAT FALLS – The Providence wrestling team announced the signing of Tucker Naccarato of Payson, Utah, on Wednesday.

Naccarato is a four-time state placer, including a second-place finish as a senior. He also led his team to the 4A state championship as a junior.

"Tucker is a very accomplished wrestler that has represented Utah at State and National all-star events," Argos coach Steve Komac said. "We watched a lot of matches Tucker wrestled in and knew he would be a great addition to our program.

"Tucker is a good student-athlete that we believe will be successful on and off the mat. Tucker comes from a good family and has many outdoor hobbies that will work well with our location and resources here in Montana so we think this is a great fit."

Naccarato plans to study biology at Providence.

