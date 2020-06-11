POPLAR -- Poplar's Betty Bear has signed a letter of intent to wrestle for the Providence women's team.
Congratulations to Betty Bear, out of Poplar HS in Montana, who signed her letter of intent to wrestle for the Providence Argos female wrestling team.#NativePreps pic.twitter.com/7gRudyzFhJ— NDNSPORTS.COM (@ndnsports) June 3, 2020
Bear signed with the Argos last week. NDNSports.com first tweeted the signing and the school confirmed it Thursday.
Bear also played volleyball for the Indians.
Providence placed third in the Cascade Collegiate Conference meet this past winter.
