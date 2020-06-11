Betty Bear

Betty Bear of Poplar signed last week to wrestle for Providence.

POPLAR -- Poplar's Betty Bear has signed a letter of intent to wrestle for the Providence women's team.

Bear signed with the Argos last week. NDNSports.com first tweeted the signing and the school confirmed it Thursday.

Bear also played volleyball for the Indians.

Providence placed third in the Cascade Collegiate Conference meet this past winter.

