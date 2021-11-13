UP men

The Providence men suffered their first loss Friday night, at Lewis-Clark State.

 Alisha Alexander / L-C State Athletics

LEWISTON, Idaho – The Providence men's basketball team suffered its first loss of the season on Friday to No. 20 Lewis-Clark State 105-92 in the first game of the Clearwater River Casino & Lodge Classic.

The Warriors raced to an 18-point lead in the first half before the Argos (2-1) cut the lead to 14 heading into the break. The Argos managed to cut the lead to as close as seven in the second-half.

Rashee Stocks recorded his first career double-double, scoring 22 points and pulling down 10 rebounds. Marcus Stephens had 19 points, four rebounds and three assists.

Rasheed Butler netted five 3-pointers, ending with a career-high 15 points. Dawson Fowler ended the game with 12 points and five rebounds and Emmett Linton III finished with 11 points.

The Argos will take on Corban in the final game of the tournament at 4 p.m. Saturday.

