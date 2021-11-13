LEWISTON, Idaho – The Providence men's basketball team suffered its first loss of the season on Friday to No. 20 Lewis-Clark State 105-92 in the first game of the Clearwater River Casino & Lodge Classic.
The Warriors raced to an 18-point lead in the first half before the Argos (2-1) cut the lead to 14 heading into the break. The Argos managed to cut the lead to as close as seven in the second-half.
Rashee Stocks recorded his first career double-double, scoring 22 points and pulling down 10 rebounds. Marcus Stephens had 19 points, four rebounds and three assists.
Rasheed Butler netted five 3-pointers, ending with a career-high 15 points. Dawson Fowler ended the game with 12 points and five rebounds and Emmett Linton III finished with 11 points.
The Argos will take on Corban in the final game of the tournament at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.