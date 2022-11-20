BUTTE — Seven days after losing by 21 at Lewis-Clark State, the Providence men's basketball team rode another big day from Kenny Curtis to an 85-75 overtime win over the Warriors on Saturday afternoon in the Tech Classic.
Curtis scored 26 points and added four assists one day after scoring 27 in a win over Dickinson State. The sophomore from Seattle hit three 3-point baskets and finished 8-17 from the field.
Eric Milner added 18 points, Jake Olsen had 13 points and nine rebounds, and Drayton Caoile chipped in with 11 points and eight boards.
"Huge win for our guys," UP coach Steve Keller said. "We played a great second half on the defensive end. They (L-C State) hit a big three to send it to overtime where we responded. Kenny played a great second half and lots of others contributed.
"Great team win and two great wins for us against two good teams."
The Argos (5-1), who trailed 44-38 at halftime, built an eight-point lead with six minutes remaining only to see Silas Bennion hit a three to send it to the extra period. Curtis scored 16 points in the second half and OT.
On Friday, Curtis scored 27 points on 9-15 shooting, Drayton Caoile added 20 points and Providence built a 22-point lead in beating Dickinson State 94-84.
Curtis (6-6) and Caoile (4-4) combined to hit all 10 of their 3-point attempts as the Argos built a 15-point halftime lead and held off the Blue Hawks late.
Curtis hit a buzzer beater from just inside midcourt to give the Argos a 47-32 lead. He scored 21points in the first half and Caoile scored all of his in the final 20 minutes.
Providence next travels to Caldwell, Idaho, for a Thanksgiving tournament. The Argos will play fourth-ranked College of Idaho on Friday before facing Eastern Oregon on Saturday.
