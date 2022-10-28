GREAT FALLS — A new season always brings nerves and excitement to any sports team, but for the Providence men's basketball team nerves did not show in a 100-29 season-opening win Friday afternoon over Portland Bible College.
The Argos started hot, turning a 3-2 lead into a 25-2 lead less than eight minutes into the game. Providence shot nearly 53% from the field in the first 20 minutes, making 19-36 shots including 6-of-13 from the 3-point line. The second half saw more of the same with the Argos hitting 22 of 38 from the floor.
For the game, the Argos were 41-74 (55.3%), including 15-28 on triples while holding the Arrows to 22% (11-50).
"All 13 guys scored, first time that we have had all those that suited up score," Argos coach Steve Keller said. "I thought we shared the ball well, (22 assists), made some good passes and shot it pretty well from three. That is the way we are going to have to play, fast and push it and make open threes."
Sam Vining led the way with 17 points, including five 3 pointers with seven rebounds. Jake Olsen added 11 points and eight rebounds. Kenny Curtis also scored 11.
UP outrebounded PBC 45-18, pulling down 13 offensive boards leading to 18 second-chance points. Half of the Argo points came in the paint.
Providence wraps up the weekend Saturday by hosting SAIT Polytechnic from Canada. The game tips off at 7 p.m. at the McLaughlin Center.
