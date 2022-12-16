CHANDLER, Ariz - The University of Providence men's basketball team will take advantage of warm weather as the Argos head to Chandler, Arizona for the Cactus Classic. The Argos along with fellow Frontier Conference Schools MSU-Northern, Montana Western, Carroll College and Rocky Mountain College will face teams from the Golden State Athletic Conference and the NCCAA and the Chicagoland Athletic Conference.
The Argos open play Saturday taking on the number one ranked team in the NAIA Top 25 coaches' poll, Arizona Christian. The Firestorm defeated Montana Western on Friday 79-66 behind 16 points from Bryce Davis and 15 points from Dominic Gonzalez. Trent Hudgens, the leading scorer for ACU was held to eight points. Hudgens averages 14.5 PPG to pace the Firestorm.
Sunday, Providence will take the Menlo College (Calif.) Oaks. The Oaks are 9-2 overall. After taking Monday off, the Argos will battle with Ottawa University Arizona. The Spirit knocked off Rocky 91-78 behind 31 points and eight rebounds from Josiah De'laCerda.
Providence (6-4, 1-1) is averaging 81.7 points per game while allowing 68.9 defensively. Kenny Curtis and Eric Milner lead the Argos at 17.0 and 14.4 PPG, respectively. Jake Olsen adds 12.9 points and 7.7 rebounds per game.
Head Coach Steve Keller likes the Cactus Classic, "This is always a great tournament not only for us, but for the Frontier too. It is a great chance to see really good teams and we will be tested."
To watch all the games of the Cactus Classic, visit the University of Providence Argos YouTube page at University of Providence Argos - YouTube and at www.upargos.com.
