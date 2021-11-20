GREAT FALLS – Behind a dominant second-half, the Providence men's basketball team took down Northwest on Saturday night, defeating the Eagles 81-68 in the McLaughlin Center.
The win comes a week after the Argos (4-2) lost both games on their road trip last weekend, with the coaching staff upset with the team's defensive performance. The team spent the entire week focusing on defense, and the improvement was noticeable.
Marcus Stephens scored 30 points to lead UP. Rashee Stocks added 17.
"I'm happy with how we responded this week on that end of the floor," Argos coach Steve Keller said. "We got beat pretty bad last weekend. We worked hard on defense this week. It wasn't great but it was definitely better. We got a new team this year and we're trying to find our way a little bit on both ends."
The Argos will host Lincoln University on Friday and Saturday in the McLaughlin Center.
