LEWISTON, Idaho – The Providence men's basketball team saw a five-point halftime lead slip away in an 80-59 loss at Lewis-Clark State College on Saturday afternoon.
Jake Olsen had a double-double in the first half to lead the Argos to a 33-28 lead after the opening 20 minutes. Olsen finished with a team-high 21 points along with 12 rebounds.
The second half was all L-C State, as the Warriors took a 39-38 lead with 16:44 to play and held Providence without a point for the next four minutes. They built a 25-point lead to secure the win.
The Warriors shot 60% in the second half. One day after making 14 three pointers, the Argos went just 2-14.
Eric Milner was the only other Argo besides Olsen to get into double figures, scoring 15 on 5-6 shooting.
"We played a very good first half, but they came out firing in the second half," UP coach Steve Keller said. "Jake had a great game. We have lots of room to improve and we will."
The Argos (3-1) head to Butte next weekend to take on Dickinson State (N.D.) Friday before facing L-C State again Saturday.
