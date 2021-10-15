GREAT FALLS – The Providence men's basketball program announced its official recruiting class for the upcoming 2021-22 season on Friday.
The class features a total of 18 student-athletes that have joined the program. 14 of the newcomers are freshman, while four have transferred from other schools. 15 of the new faces are from Montana, with three coming from Great Falls.
"We are very excited about our new recruits this year," Argos coach Steve Keller said. "We have the most size and athleticism we have had since I started. Practices are getting more and more competitive every night."
The Argos will begin their season with an exhibition game against Montana State on Oct. 25 in Bozeman. The team will officially begin their season with a home game against Yellowstone Christian on Oct. 29 at 7 p.m.
The class:
• Jackson Bredenberg, Gardiner: Bredenberg played basketball for Gardiner High School. He was named all-conference in high school.
• JP Briney, Florence: Briney played basketball and golf at Florence-Carlton High School. He averaged 12.8 points per game as a senior and was named second-team all-conference. He led the team to district and divisional championships as a senior. He was also named academic all-state as a junior. Briney is also on the Argo men's golf team.
• Lucious Brown, Tacoma, Wash.: Brown joins the Argos from Lane Community College in Eugene, Oregon. He played basketball for Stadium High School in Tacoma, and was conference MVP,, first-team all-conference, first-team all-area and first-team all-state as a senior. He was also named to the Honor Roll.
• Girma Detwiler, Ronan: Detwiler played football, basketball and track and field at Ronan High School.
• Brandon Finley, Frenchtown: Finley played football, basketball and track and field at Frenchtown High School. During his career, he was first-team all-state, first-team all-conference and second-team all-conference. He led his team to a second-place finish at divisionals. He also was first-team all-state in football and placed third in divisionals in track. He was academic all-state all four years in every sport.
• Billy Kelly, Butte: Kelly played basketball, track and field, baseball and football at Butte High School. In basketball, he was second-team all-conference. He was also first-team all-conference and second-team all-state in football, where he led his team to a runner-up finish at state. He was also academic all-state.
• Chaz LaDue, Missoula: LaDue played golf, football, basketball and ran track and field at Big Sky High School.
• Logan Leck, Shelby: Leck played football, basketball and track and field at Shelby High School. He averaged 20.3 points a game, 46.4% shooting from beyond the arc. He was first-team all-conference three times and all-state twice. He led his team to two district championships, two divisional championships and a second-place finish at state. He graduated as the salutatorian and served as the student body vice president. He was academic all-state three times and is a member of the National Honor Society.
• Emmett Linton III, Tacoma, Wash.: Linton III joins the Argos from Tacoma Community College, where he was Offensive Player of the Year. He averaged 22 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists per game, and scored over 30 points three times. He is originally from Tacoma, where he played basketball for Lincoln High School. He averaged 18 points, 8 assists and 5 rebounds a game, including three 30-point games. During his high school career, his team only lost four games. He was first-team all-state, first-team all-area and first-team all-league twice. He led Lincoln to four conference championships, three district championships and a third-place finish at state.
• Aidan McDaniel, Belt: McDaniel played football, basketball and track and field at Belt High School. He averaged 18.2 points, 5.5 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game. He was first-team all-state twice, first-team all-conference twice and second-team all-conference twice. He led his team to three conference championships and two district championships. He also had a solid football career, as he was all-state and all-conference twice during his career.
• Owen Mercado, Seeley Lake: Mercado played football and basketball at Seeley-Swan High School. He was all-state and all-conference in basketball.
• Sam Norum, Helena: Norum played basketball at Helena High School.
• Elijah Oliver, Cheyenne, Wyo.: Oliver joins the Argos from Colorado Christian, where he averaged 13 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists a game. He is originally from Cheyenne, where he played basketball at Cheyenne East High School. He averaged 20 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists a game. He was all-state and all-conference three times, and was conference payer of the year as a senior. He led the team to two regular-season conference titles.
• Tarel Rollins, Great Falls: Rollins played basketball and track and field for Great Falls High School. He averaged 7 points, 4 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 42% from the field and 37% from beyond the arc. He was all-conference honorable mention and led his team to a second-place finish at state. He was also academic all-state and is a member of the National Honors Society.
• Fillip Smirnov, Billings: Smirnov joins the Argos from Billings Christian School. He was all-conference as a junior and senior. He led the team to a MSCA championship as a junior and senior. He also led his team to a third-place finish at a national tournament as a junior and senior. He is originally from Moscow, Russia.
• Sam Vining, Great Falls: Vining joins the Argos from Rocky Mountain College, where he averaged 10 points a game. He is originally from Great Falls, where he played basketball for CMR High School. He averaged 16 points per game on 47% shooting from the field and 44% from beyond the arc. He was first-team all-state, and was named to the all-state tournament team and all-divisional team. He led his team to a state championship in 2018. Due to transfer policies, he will have to sit out this season.
• Josh Warp, Havre: Warp played golf, basketball and tennis at Havre High School. He was all-conference in basketball, golf and tennis. He was academic all-state all four years. He was a member of the National Honor Society.
• Trey Wasson, Great Falls: Wasson played basketball and golf for CMR. He averaged 11.4 points per game and was academic all-state.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.