LEWISTON, Idaho – The Providence men's basketball team fell to Corban University 86-72 on Saturday in the team's final game of the Clearwater River Lodge & Casino Classic.
Corban (3-1) went on a 9-0 run late in the first half and the Argos (2-2) couldn't close the gap, trailing 46-38 at the break.
UP cut the lead to five but the Warriors responded and built a 20-point lead with 4:18 left in the game.
"We have to get better on the defensive end," Argos coach Steve Keller said. "Give Corban some credit.They are solid on both ends of the floor."
Dawson Fowler led the way for the Argos with 16 points, four rebounds and three assists. Jake Olsen added 14 points and seven rebounds and Rashee Stocks added 13 points and three assists.
The Argos will get back on the floor next Friday against Our Lady of the Lake.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.