LEWISTON, Idaho – The Providence men's basketball team fell to Corban University 86-72 on Saturday in the team's final game of the Clearwater River Lodge & Casino Classic.

Corban (3-1) went on a 9-0 run late in the first half and the Argos (2-2) couldn't close the gap, trailing 46-38 at the break.

UP cut the lead to five but the Warriors responded and built a 20-point lead with 4:18 left in the game. 

"We have to get better on the defensive end," Argos coach Steve Keller said. "Give Corban some credit.They are solid on both ends of the floor."

Dawson Fowler led the way for the Argos with 16 points, four rebounds and three assists. Jake Olsen added 14 points and seven rebounds and Rashee Stocks added 13 points and three assists. 

The Argos will get back on the floor next Friday against Our Lady of the Lake.

Tags

Load comments