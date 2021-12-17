CHANDLER, Ariz. – The Providence men's basketball team missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer that would have forced overtime and instead fell 86-83 to Antelope Valley on Friday in the first game at the Cactus Classic.
Down by as many as 14 points late in the second half, the Argos (7-4) stormed back, with Caleb Currington hitting a three to cut the lead to six with 1:45 remaining. Providence started playing the free-throw game, and it worked, cutting the lead to three with 11 seconds left after two Marcus Stephens free throws.
On the inbound, Dawson Fowler took a charge from Tyler Murrell to give the Argos the ball with eight seconds remaining. A Stephens 3-point attempt came up just short, giving the Pioneers (8-7) the victory.
"We could have gotten beat by 20 and instead we had a chance to tie it and send it to overtime," Argos coach Steve Keller said. "I'm happy that we came back and did that. Give our guys a ton of credit."
Stephens led with 22 points, 18 from the free-throw line. He added nine assists and six rebounds. Rashee Stocks finished with 17 points Currington hit four three-pointers en route to 13 points.
The Pioneers were led by Tyler Murrell's 26 points.
The Argos will be back in action at 4 p.m. (MT) Saturday against Benedictine-Mesa.
"We weren't ready to play from the get go today," Keller said. "We came out flat. Sometimes that's the case. The last five minutes we competed. We have to come out ready to play those first five minutes tomorrow and set the tone."
