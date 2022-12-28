GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The University of Providence men wrap up the non-conference portion of the schedule this week as the Argos play two games at the Green and Gold Classic presented by Erck Hotels in Billings. Providence will face Dickinson State (N.D.) and Southern Alberta Institute of Technology Thursday and Friday, respectively.
The Argos are 6-7 on the season and coming off an 0-3 road trip at the Cactus Classic in Arizona earlier this month. Providence will take on Dickinson State Thursday looking to make it two wins in two games against the Blue Hawks in 2022. The Argos beat DSU last month in Butte 94-84 in a game where Kenny Curtis (27) and Drayton Caoile (20) each topped the 20-point mark. Eric Milner added 17 with Jake Olsen scoring 10 points. Curtis and Caoile also combined for a perfect 11-11 from the three-point line in that contest while the Argos shot 13-17 from beyond the arc. The Blue Hawks are led by John Evans and Gus Wright who each average double figures. Wright scored 16 while Evans had 13 in the November matchup. The Argos lead the all-time series 9-7.
Head Coach Steve Keller is excited to get back with his guys after the Christmas break, "We are excited to get our guys back after a short break. These two games will help prepare us for our conference games starting next week. Dickinson has wins over Western and Rocky so we know we will be in a battle. SAIT is loaded with athletes that can score."
Friday, Providence will battle with SAIT, a team that the Argos knocked off in October at the McLaughlin Center 89-45. Olsen scored 18 to lead four Argos in double figures. Providence held the Trojans to just 28% shooting in the blowout.
Both games will be held at the Fortin Center on the campus of Rocky Mountain College and will be livestreamed at www.upargos.com beginning at 3:30 PM.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.