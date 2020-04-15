GREAT FALLS – The Providence men's basketball team announced the signing of Davien Harris-Williams on Wednesday afternoon.
Harris-Williams, a 6-foot guard from Tacoma, Washington, previously played at Peninsula College in Washington. He was first-team all-conference and led his team to two tournament appearances.
The leading scorer for the Pirates, he averaged 20.2 points per game while shooting 44.2% from the field and 40% from 3-point range. He also averaged 4.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. He scored 30 or more points in five games.
Harris-Williams came from Clover Park High School, where he was league MVP and first-team all-league twice.
"Davien is a pure 3-point shooter with great range, and will add depth at the guard position for the Argos," coach Steve Keller said. "We're really excited to have him."
