GREAT FALLS — A 58.6% shooting percentage from the field in the second half helped Providence's men's basketball team pull away over Rocky Mountain College in an 80-67 win on Saturday afternoon at the McLaughlin Center.
The Argos (10-9 overall, 4-2 Frontier Conference) quietly slipped into second place in the Frontier with the victory, plus got revenge for the Battlin' Bears' (10-8, 2-4) 90-72 win over them Dec. 3 in Billings.
Senior guard Marcus Stephens led the way for UP with 24 points and seven rebounds on 7-for-14 shooting, with Davien Harris-Williams adding 18 points and Kenny Curtis 16. Rocky was led by 16 points in 15 minutes from Bigfork grad Beau Santistevan.
Providence will stay at home to host Montana State-Northern for its next game at 7 p.m. Thursday, while Rocky will welcome Montana Tech to the Fortin Center with a 7:30 p.m. game Thursday.
