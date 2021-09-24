GREAT FALLS – The Providence men's soccer team lost a heartbreaker Friday afternoon, falling 1-0 to Northwest in the second overtime.
Scoreless after 90 minutes, the Argos (1-3, 1-1) got several shots off in the first overtime period but couldn't find the back of the net. A minute into the second overtime, a foul was called on the Argos, resulting in a penalty kick for the Eagles (5-3, 1-2), which Elliot Misic converted to clinch the victory.
"It was a heartbreaker," interim Argos coach Michael Rahn said. "We fought valiantly. We played really well, but in the end we come away with nothing."
The Eagles attempted 12 shots, eight on goal. The Argos took eight shots, led by George Almeida's four. Almeida, Mika Lukas Lankhof and Kevin Vasquez-Hernandez all put a shot on target.
Evan Scholes played the entire game in the net for the Argos, recording seven saves.
The team plays the second game of their double-header at 1:30 p.m. against Evergreen State.
"They have big bodies and are really physical," Rahn said. "We're overextended, we're beat up, we're thin. It's going to be a bear. We're really going to have to dig deep tomorrow."
