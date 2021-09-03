GREAT FALLS – In the first game of the season, the Providence men's soccer team fell to Embry-Riddle 1-0 on Friday afternoon.
The Eagles (3-0-0) scored a goal with just 12 seconds left in the first half, when David Calle Ramos found the back of the net. The Argos (0-1-0) regrouped in the second half, creating multiple opportunities, but ultimately couldn't find the equalizer.
"It was heartbreaking to give up a goal in the dying minutes of the first half," interim Argos coach Michael Rahn said. "We left somebody open right in the middle of the goal. Overall I thought it was a great effort from the team. I was really proud of the guys. They fought against a really good team, who I think we could have had if we were a little bit more cohesive in our vision."
The Eagles outshot the Argos 24-6. George Almeida and Kolby Hayes led the team with two shots, one each on target. The Argos were stout defensively, with goalie Evan Scholes recording eight saves.
The Argos will face Jamestown (N.D.) in Billings next Saturday.
"We have a week to prepare for Jamestown," Rahn said. "There are things that we're going to have work on and clean up. Hopefully we can use this next week in practice to continue to get better."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.