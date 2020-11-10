GREAT FALLS – The Providence men's soccer program announced Tuesday that Eduardo Berezra has committed to the program.
Benezra is from Caracas, Venezuela. He will add depth to the attacking side of the ball for a team that is looking to replace a lot of goals scored from players who graduated this past spring.
"We're happy to have Eduardo join our team," interim Argos coach Danny Burstein said. "We're looking forward to adding him to our attacking options going forward. We're hoping that Eduardo can step up and contribute to our offensive firepower for us."
Benezra will major in pre-veterinary studies at Providence.
