GREAT FALLS — One win is good. Two wins is great. Three wins straight, that is a winning streak and that is what the Providence men's soccer team has after a 3-1 win over Walla Walla (Wash.) on Friday afternoon.

Senior Cedric Andriantarji scored his first goals of the season and Jack Rimstad also found the back of the net for the Argos, who have won consecutive matches after starting the season winless. Rimstad added an assist as did Tomeu Nebot.

Providence scored first when Andriantarji scored in the 21st minute off a cross from Rimstad. Rimstad added his goal in the 40th minute.

The Wolves' lone goal came off a rebound when Addison Dobbs slipped a shot past Dante Montgomery. Andriantarji's second goal came less than four minutes into the second half as he stepped in front of a Walla Walla pass and essentially blocked it into the goal.

Tags

Load comments