LAKELAND, Fla. — KC Buday defeated the top-ranked and defending national champion Gage Braun from No. 3 Southeastern University (Fla.) and earned a technical fall over Wylie Dunn from University of the Cumberlands (Ky.) to help the University of Providence men's wrestling team to a 3-1 record in the Southeastern Quad Duals Saturday here.
Buday won 3-2 over Braun in the first dual of the day for the Argos. Providence fell to the third-ranked Fire from Southeastern 19-15. The Argos beat No. 15 Reinhardt (Ga.) 18-15, No. 12 Cumberlands from Kentucky 25-22, and No. 19 Cumberland (Tenn.) 26-10.
Joel Avila, ranked 10th in the country, went 4-0 on the day with three decisions and a major decision victory at 133 pounds. Liam Swanson (197) also finished 4-0 with three falls, Sawyer Hobbs who is No. 18 at 184 pounds, was 3-0 including a win over No. 12 Coleman Bryant of Southeastern by a 7-2 decision and a pin of 23rd-ranked Sam Irvin from Reinhardt. Alan Badley, 24th at 184, went 2-0 with a 3-1 win over No. 21 Austin Antcliffe from University of the Cumberlands.
The 11th ranked wrestler at 165 pounds, Jordan Komac went 2-1 earning including a 3-2 win over No. 8 Matt Jenkins of Reinhardt and Southeastern's Wyatt Kirkham before falling by a 3-2 decision to last year's champion Cole Smith of Cumberland University (Tenn.). Able Nava, ranked ninth, was 3-1 on the day at 174, highlighted by a 5-0 win over fourth-ranked Cole Tenety of Reinhardt. Nava's only loss of the day was to Southeastern's No. 12 nationally ranked wrestler, Douglas Peppers 2-0.
"Our upper weight classes had big days," said Providence coach Steve Komac. "Jordan had two good wins before falling to last year's champ. Able had a good day going 3-1, Sawyer won two matches by fall that were crucial in our team scores.
"Joel was a bright spot in the lower weights and Buday had a huge day, including a tech fall to secure the last dual."
The Argos are now 6-1 in duals this season and will next wrestle duals against North Idaho College and No. 7 Eastern Oregon in La Grande, Oregon, Jan. 13.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.