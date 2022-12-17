LAKELAND, Fla. — KC Buday defeated the top-ranked and defending national champion Gage Braun from No. 3 Southeastern University (Fla.) and earned a technical fall over Wylie Dunn from University of the Cumberlands (Ky.) to help the University of Providence men's wrestling team to a 3-1 record in the Southeastern Quad Duals Saturday here.

Buday won 3-2 over Braun in the first dual of the day for the Argos. Providence fell to the third-ranked Fire from Southeastern 19-15. The Argos beat No. 15 Reinhardt (Ga.) 18-15, No. 12 Cumberlands from Kentucky 25-22, and No. 19 Cumberland (Tenn.) 26-10.

Joel Avila, ranked 10th in the country, went 4-0 on the day with three decisions and a major decision victory at 133 pounds. Liam Swanson (197) also finished 4-0 with three falls, Sawyer Hobbs who is No. 18 at 184 pounds, was 3-0 including a win over No. 12 Coleman Bryant of Southeastern by a 7-2 decision and a pin of 23rd-ranked Sam Irvin from Reinhardt. Alan Badley, 24th at 184, went 2-0 with a 3-1 win over No. 21 Austin Antcliffe from University of the Cumberlands.

The 11th ranked wrestler at 165 pounds, Jordan Komac went 2-1 earning including a 3-2 win over No. 8 Matt Jenkins of Reinhardt and Southeastern's Wyatt Kirkham before falling by a 3-2 decision to last year's champion Cole Smith of Cumberland University (Tenn.). Able Nava, ranked ninth, was 3-1 on the day at 174, highlighted by a 5-0 win over fourth-ranked Cole Tenety of Reinhardt. Nava's only loss of the day was to Southeastern's No. 12 nationally ranked wrestler, Douglas Peppers 2-0.

"Our upper weight classes had big days," said Providence coach Steve Komac. "Jordan had two good wins before falling to last year's champ. Able had a good day going 3-1, Sawyer won two matches by fall that were crucial in our team scores.

"Joel was a bright spot in the lower weights and Buday had a huge day, including a tech fall to secure the last dual."

The Argos are now 6-1 in duals this season and will next wrestle duals against North Idaho College and No. 7 Eastern Oregon in La Grande, Oregon, Jan. 13.

