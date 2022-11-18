BUTTE – The opening game of the Montana Tech Fall Classic between the Providence Argonauts and the Dickinson State Blue Hawks had no shortage of offense.
Providence defeated DSU in a high scoring affair, 94-84.
After an even start to the game, the Argos went on a 13-0 scoring run to extend their lead to 37-22. Guard Kenny Curtis nailed a long distance three-pointer barely inside the half court line to give Providence a 47-32 lead at halftime.
Curtis finished the game with 27 points and seven three-pointers, with 21 of those points in the first half alone.
The Argos continued to shoot the ball well in the second half and extended their lead to as many as 22 points. Sophomore guard Drayton Caoile scored all of his 20 points in the second half including four field goals from behind the arc. Eric Milner added 16 points for Providence.
“We shot the ball better today,” Providence head coach Steve Keller said. “We’ve got some good guards out there.”
DSU cut the Providence lead to 11 points but were unable to get the stops when they needed them most. The final deficit of 10 points was the smallest lead Providence had since the first half.
Five players scored in double figures for the Blue Hawks, with Gus Wright and Kose Egbule leading the way with 16 points each. Offense wasn’t the issue for DSU as they tied their highest scoring effort of the season.
The Argos offense was too much to handle. The backcourt trio of Curtis, Caoile and Milner combined for 63 points and controlled the tempo throughout.
“Dickinson is a good team, they play everyone tough in our league so I feel good about that,” Keller said. “We have a long ways to go but we have a bunch of new guys.”
Providence plays Lewis-Clark State on Saturday at 1 p.m. in a rematch from last weekend. LC State defeated the Argos in that game, 80-59. Ahead of their second game, one of the Argos’ focuses will be on rebounding.
“We got killed on the boards tonight. LC is big and athletic and they beat us pretty good last week,” Keller said.
DSU will play their second game of the Fall Classic against Montana Tech at 3 p.m. on Saturday. It will be the second rematch of the day, as the Blue Hawks were defeated by Tech last weekend, 76-68.
