BUTTE – Day Two of the Montana Tech Fall Classic featured a pair of rematches from last weekend, starting with the Providence Argonauts and the Lewis-Clark State Warriors.
Only a week ago, LC State beat Providence convincingly, 80-59. The Argos avenged the 21-point defeat with an overtime victory, 85-75.
There wasn’t much separating the two teams early on and LC State took a 44-38 lead into halftime. The six-point halftime lead was the largest deficit of the first half.
A halftime adjustment by the Argos to switch from a zone to man defense proved to be crucial. After scoring 44 in the first half, LC State scored 31 the rest of the way and shot 29% in the second half. Guard Oreon Courtney scored 21 points for the Warriors, and 17 of those were in the opening half.
The Argos went on a 9-0 scoring run to take a 65-57 lead with just under seven minutes remaining in the game.
Although LC State shot poorly in the second half, seven of their nine field goals came from the behind the arc and it kept them in the game. Davian Brown converted on four of those three-pointers and scored 13 of his team-leading 22 points in the second half.
In the final seconds of the game, LC State found themselves down 72-69 and in need of another three-pointer to send it to overtime. Silas Bennion got the ball and hit the much needed three-pointer while fading away into the corner. In a game with 10 ties and 11 lead-changes, five more minutes were needed to separate the two teams.
Despite giving up the lead late, the Argos were in control of the overtime period. Kenny Curtis stole it from Bennion at the half court line and took it for a layup to give Providence an 81-74 lead, essentially icing the game.
“Kenny (Curtis) had a heck of a game,” Providence head coach Steve Keller said.
Curtis had four assists and two steals to go along with his team-leading led 26 points, with 22 of those points coming in the second half and overtime. Eric Milner added 18 points for the Argos.
“This group has been unbelievable,” Keller said. “I didn’t think we would be 5-1 at this point, we have a lot of new guys. Everyone has fallen into their role and I’m just really proud of them right now.”
Providence went 2-0 on the weekend following a 94-84 victory over Dickinson State on Friday. Conversely, LC State was 0-2 at the Fall Classic, including a 75-47 defeat to Montana Tech.
The Argos travel to Caldwell, Idaho next weekend to take on the College of Idaho on Nov. 25, followed by a game with Eastern Oregon on Nov. 26.
