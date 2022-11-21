WHITEFISH — Kenny Curtis and Maddy Dixon of the University of Providence were selected as the Frontier Conference basketball players of the week on Monday.
Curtis, a 5-foot-9 sophomore guard from Seattle, averaged 26.5 points, four assists and 2.5 steals as UP recorded two wins at the Montana Tech Classic over the weekend. In the Argos' 94-84 win over Dickinson State, he was a perfect 7 of 7 from beyond the 3-point arc.
Dixon, a 6-foot junior from Pomeroy, Washington, averaged 13.5 points and nine rebounds per game as the Argos downed Haskell Indians Nation College (Washington) 58-51 and Northwest University (Washington) 68-55 over the weekend. She was 13 of 21 from the field for a 61.9% shooting percentage.
