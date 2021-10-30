GREAT FALLS – The Providence men's basketball team cruised to its second straight victory Saturday night, taking down Yellowstone Christian 119-76 in the McLaughlin Center.
"We got better today," Argos coach Steve Keller said. "We shared the ball better. We found the open guy a lot more so that was good to see. We got up and down. I was really pleased with our performance today."
For the second straight night, five players scored in double-figures for the Argos (2-0). Emmitt Linton III and Marcus Stephens led the way, recording 23 points each, and Stephens added 10 assists to complete the double-double. Elijah Oliver also added 20 points off the bench for the Argos. Rashee Stocks added 16 points for the squad, and Sam Norum recorded 10 points and six rebounds in only nine minutes of action.
"We really shared the basketball tonight as a team," Keller said. "We made the extra pass tonight and took great shots. Marcus had a great game, Emmett had his best game and Elijah had his best game. We took a step forward tonight."
The team shot much better than Friday, shooting 57.6% from the field and 43.8% from the 3-point line. The Argos also outrebounded the Centurions (0-8) 50-29.
The team will host two exhibition games against the Seattle Mountaineers next week. The first game will tip off at 7 p.m. Nov. 5 in the McLaughlin Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.