GREAT FALLS — The University of Providence will begin this season by traveling to Rapid City (South Dakota) for duals competition on Jan. 6, 2021.
UP, which finished 11th at the NAIA national tourney last season, wasn't ranked in the initial NAIA wrestling poll released on Nov. 13, as the Argos' season wasn't officially certified at the time of the rankings.
All UP students are learning online this semester and athletes aren't on campus at this time. UP hopes to have the men's and women's wrestling squads and men's and women's basketball teams back on campus in early December. Once on campus, the wrestlers will be able to complete the NAIA COVID-19 protocols, have their season certified and be eligible to be in the rankings, according to UP SID Alex Semadeni.
UP was picked to finish fourth in the Cascade Collegiate Conference's Preseason Coaches Poll that was released in mid October.
There are six regular season events listed on the Argos' schedule appearing on the school's website.
"Our schedule is obviously very different than previous seasons," UP coach Steve Komac said in a school press release. "There are many challenges with travel, logistics, and size of competitions in order to stay within guidelines. I've been very pleased with the willingness from many coaches to work together to provide the opportunities we can for our student-athletes."
The Argos will hold an intrasquad scrimmage on Jan. 4. The regular season ends with UP meeting rival Montana State University-Northern, ranked 12th in the NAIA national poll, on Feb. 11 at the McLaughlin Center in Great Falls.
The CCC tourney is slated for Feb. 19-20 in Havre and the NAIA national meet is March 5-6 in Park City, Kansas.
Overall, Komac is excited to see his student-athletes in person instead of over Zoom calls.
"It is extremely exciting to get back to seeing the kids in person and not through a monitor," Komac said in the release. "There is still no replacement for in-person interaction between people sharing common interests and goals. We're going to do so in the safest manner possible so we can compete but still keep our kids safe and healthy."
In the release, it was noted competition dates are subject to change due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
