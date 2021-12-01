SIOUX CITY, Iowa – The fifth-ranked Providence volleyball team continued its historic season Wednesday afternoon, defeating Life University in straight sets to win its pool and advance to the quarterfinals of the NAIA National Volleyball Championship.
The Argos (28-2) defeated the Running Eagles 25-21, 25-21, 25-15. The win marks the first time the program has reached the quarterfinals and extends the school record for wins in a season at 28.
"There was so much excitement after that last point," Argos coach Arunas Duda said. "This is the farthest that we've ever gone in school history. Since we lost last year at the National Tournament it's been our goal to get here. I'm so excited that we finally accomplished that. I'm excited for these girls that earned it every step of the way."
The Argos ended the first set on an 11-3 run to win 25-21 over the Running Eagles (34-3). That momentum carried into the second set as the Argos raced to a 9-3 lead.
The Running Eagles were able to tie the game at 10, but the Argos went on another run to extend the lead to 19-12. After a back and forth start to the third set, the Argos were able to score five straight points to gain an 18-12 advantage.
"They did a nice job of adjusting to some of the things that we do," Duda said. "Points were kind of hard to come by for us. They were able to step in front of us and maybe get a timely block or a good dig. Their setter, she was fantastic. She's the best setter I've seen all year. They did a good job of preparing for us. It was one of those things where our girls stayed the course and kept after it. We found a few more of their weaknesses than they found of ours."
Sadie Lott led the attack with 11 kills and Jenna Thorne notched nine. Cydney Finberg-Roberts recorded 25 assists. Sacha Legros led with 26 digs. Lott and Adysen Burns each recorded 14 digs, and Taylor Christensen added 12. The team recorded 14 blocks, with Finberg-Roberts, Lott, Mariah Jardine and Zoe Naugle each recording three.
The win moves the Argos in a quarterfinal match against No. Park on Thursday evening. The Pirates (27-2) feature returning two-time NAIA National Player of the Year Nada Meawad. First serve will begin at 6:30 p.m. (MT).
"I told myself I was going to give myself five minutes to enjoy this before I start watching film but then I sat down and pulled my laptop out right away," Duda said. "I want our girls to be in the best situation possible for tomorrow. Our goals aren't accomplished yet. Since we're here, we might as well get it all done. We know it's just one step at a time. We've gotten one step further every year and hopefully we can continue all the way this time."
