GREAT FALLS – The University of Providence's trip to the ACHA national hockey tournament has been short-circuited by coronavirus fears.
The ACHA announced Thursday afternoon that it is canceling the event in Frisco, Texas. The tournament was set to begin March 19.
"We are incredibly disappointed to have to cancel our national tournament," ACHA Executive Director Craig Barnett said in a statement. "However, the safety of our teams and student-athletes is of paramount concern. With the recent actions taken by USA Hockey and other major sports leaders, together with the uncertainty regarding the current public health situation, we felt it necessary to be proactive and take this preventative measure to mitigate, suppress, and delay the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). The ACHA apologizes for any inconvenience; however, we believe we are acting in the best interests of the ACHA's student-athletes, their families and fans, by taking this extraordinary action."
"We are extremely grateful to our tournament hosts and sponsors, the Dallas Stars, the Frisco Convention and Visitors Bureau, and the City of Frisco, for their support of our event over the past two years," said Barnett. "We're also very thankful to all of the ACHA staff, volunteers, and coaches for their dedication and continued support of ACHA student-athletes and the organization itself."
The ACHA said it will continue to provide regular updates regarding the coronavirus and its impact on upcoming events.
