KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Providence standout Zaccheus Darko-Kelly is the NAIA National Men's Basketball Division Player of the Week, the organization announced Tuesday.
Darko-Kelly recorded a triple-double with 21 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists to lead the Argos over Montana Western on Saturday. He narrowly missed a triple-double on Thursday night in a win against Rocky Mountain College when he recorded 31 points, 12 rebounds and 8 assists; he scored 24 points in the second half.
"He deserved this award this week," Providence coach Steve Keller said. "He leads us in every statistical category there is. He just makes everyone better when he has the ball in his hands. He draws two or more guys on defense almost every possession. He finds a way to get the open guy the ball and makes the right decision most of the time. The word I can use with him is unselfish. He doesn't care how many points he scores – he wants to win. He wants to do what it takes to win and he really helps us do that."
Darko-Kelly leads the entire Frontier Conference in scoring (21.7 ppg), steals (2.4 spg) and blocks (1.5 bpg), is second in assists (5.7 apg), and is third in rebounds (7.7 rpg) and field goal percentage (52.8%).
Nationally, Darko-Kelly ranks in the Top 10 in four statistical categories. He's fifth in total scoring (500 points), seventh in points per game (21.7), ninth in total assists (130) and tenth in assists per game (5.7). He was named to the Bevo Francis Top 100 Watch List earlier this season, an award list that features the best college basketball players from NCAA Division II & III and other NAIA schools.
"There have been games where he hasn't had to play much," Keller said. "He has to be in the conversation for at least NAIA first-team All-American if he continues what he's been doing. He's one of the best players in the country. I don't think there's any question about that. He's in the mix."
Darko-Kelly and the Argos will hit the court against at 8 p.m. Thursday against No. 11 Lewis-Clark State.
