KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Providence men's basketball star Zaccheus Darko-Kelly was one of 10 players named as a first-team NAIA All-American on Thursday.
Darko-Kelly was also named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches first team. Teammate Jaxen Hashley earned honorable mention honors.
"I'm proud of both of them," Argos coach Steve Keller said in a school press release. "Obviously they both worked hard for this award. I'm proud they were awarded these individual awards, but they both would tell you they'd rather win than get those awards. That's what's really special about them."
Carroll College guard Dane Warp was named to the second team. Warp averaged 18.5 points per game and shot 44 percent from behind the 3-point arc. The Saints' Jovan Sljivancanin (17.2 ppg, 10.4 rpg) made honorable mention.
Darko-Kelly is the first player in Providence history to be named to the first team. The former Missoula Sentinel standout, who started his college career at Montana Western, led the Argos in every statistical category, averaging 22.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.4 blocks a game.
Darko-Kelly also broke the Providence single-season scoring record with 701 total points. He is the Frontier Conference's player of the year.
Darko-Kelly also finished in the top five in every statistical category in the Frontier Conference. He led in scoring, steals and blocks, was second in assists, third in rebounding and finished fifth in field goal percentage. Nationally, Darko-Kelly ranked fourth in total scoring, sixth in assists (177), seventh in points per game, seventh in steals (72), ninth in assists per game and 10th in steals per game.
Darko-Kelly was Frontier player of the week six times, including the first men's basketball player to win it three weeks in a row. He also was the first men's player in NAIA history to win the national Player of the Week Award three times in a row.
Darko-Kelly is also one of 25 finalists for the Bevo Francis Award. The list will be narrowed on April 4, with a winner being announced on April 6.
"NAIA first-team all-American is about as good as you can get," Keller said in the release. "That's a pretty amazing accomplishment to get picked in the Top 10 in all of NAIA Division I. Z had a great year. I'm proud of him for that accomplishment."
Hashley averaged 12.9 points and 7.7 rebounds while leading the Frontier in field goal percentage at 62.6%. Hashley also ranked fourth in the conference in rebounding.
"Jaxen was a big part of our push down the stretch," Keller said in the release. "He really stepped up his game and gave us an inside presence that we need. I'm really proud of him that he got honorable mention as a sophomore. He's got a couple more years to move up that ladder. He had a great year."
Adam Huse of Montana State-Northern and Taylor England and Sindou Diallo of Montana Tech were also honorable mention picks.
Lewis-Clark State's Damek Mitchell was a third-team selection. Teammate Trystan Bradley was honorable mention.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.