KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The awards keep coming in for Zaccheus Darko-Kelly.
The star junior of the Providence men's basketball team was chosen NAIA Division I player of the week for the second consecutive week Tuesday. He is the first player to receive the award twice this season, and the first to win the award in consecutive weeks since Corday Sims of Peru State in 2016.
"Back-to-back national player of the week awards don't happen very often," UP coach Steve Keller said. "There's a lot of very good players in the country. It's a great honor for him."
Darko-Kelly had consecutive 35-point games last week en route to winning his second consecutive Frontier Conference player of the week honor and fifth of the season.
In a loss to No. 5 Lewis-Clark State on Thursday, he recorded 36 points, five rebounds and five assists. He followed that on Saturday with a season-high 37 points on 14-of-18 shooting, grabbed 11 rebounds, and had five assists against Montana Tech.
With four games left in the season, Darko-Kelly is ranked in the top five in the Frontier Conference in all statistical categories. He averages 23.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.5 blocks.
"He's just stepped up his game," Keller said. "The thing about him is he's not selfish. He gets the ball to the open guys and reads the defense. He's well respected on and off the floor. He's well-liked by his teammates. I'm really proud of him."
Darko-Kelly is one of 50 finalists for the Bevo Francis Award, given to the top small college player in the country. The list will be reduced to 25 players March 15 before a winner is chosen in April.
