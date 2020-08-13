GREAT FALLS – The University of Providence hockey team announced the addition of Huntley Hinz on Thursday afternoon.
Hinz joins the Argo program from Monticello High School in Monticello, Minnesota. As a senior captain, he scored nine goals and had 10 assists for a total of 19 points during the 2020 season, resulting in an all-conference honorable mention.
During his high school career, he led his team to a conference championship and to two section championships. Hinz also played baseball for the Magic.
"Huntley is a fantastic young man," Providence coach Jeff Heimel said. "Throughout the recruiting process he has demonstrated strong character and values. His academic record in high school was stellar and he will add to a growing culture of excellence in that area. We also feel that he is a great addition at the forward position and will add depth to an already impressive offensive."
Hinz was also chosen to his conference all-academic team in high school. He plans to study biology at Providence.
