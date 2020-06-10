GREAT FALLS — Rocky Boy's Jaynah Gopher has signed a letter of intent to play basketball for Providence.
Gopher announced her decision Tuesday on her Facebook page.
"I. AM. SO. GRATEFUL," she wrote. "The opportunity, the privilege, and the ability to play ball is incredible, and I'm running with it. I want to thank my coaches, family, supporters, and most importantly the community."
Gopher, a 5-foot-9 forward and senior captain, was second-team all-conference in District 1B for the Morning Stars. She also played volleyball.
