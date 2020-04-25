GREAT FALLS – The Providence men's wrestling program announced the signing of Missoula Big Sky's Bridger Hall on Saturday morning.
Hall was all-conference four times, all-state three times and was a state champion as a senior. He finished with a career record of 115-50. He was also all-academic for the state.
"Bridger is an excellent example of what we want in a student-athlete at the University of Providence," Argos coach Steve Komac said. "Bridger's effort and success on the mat are paralleled by his effort and success in the classroom. When I watch Bridger wrestle I see a lot of effort but I also see a lot of talent. Bridger is a well raised young man and I believe Bridger will continue to develop as a wrestler and we are very excited he chose UP to continue his wrestling career."
Hall plans to study business at Providence.
