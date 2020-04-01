GREAT FALLS – The Providence wrestling program announced the signing of two-time state Washington champion Dustyn Camacho on Wednesday morning.

Camacho, from O'Dea High School in White Center, was a three-time state finalist and 2019 Wrestler of the Year in his league. He has been chosen top wrestler on his team three years in a row and has led O'Dea to three straight league titles.

Camacho also played football for three years and was first-team all-league as a junior.

"We feel fortunate to add Dustyn to our program," Argos coach Steve Komac said. "He is a very accomplished and experienced wrestler that competes year-round. Dustyn is an agile athlete with a great skill set for his weight class. He knows how to get to leg attacks and score points and that is a style that can amount to a lot of success. We are looking forward to having Dustyn in our program at the University of Providence."

Camacho will compete at 197 pounds.

