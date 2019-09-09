LA GRANDE, Ore. — Two University of Providence soccer players were honored by the Cascade Collegiate Conference on Monday.
Eme McLaughlin was singled out as the Red Lion women's soccer offensive player of the week and Ole Cloppenburg was recognized as the men's soccer defensive player of the week.
McLaughlin, a 5-foot-6 senior forward from Great Falls, scored seven goals in two matches with three goals against Arizona Christian and four in a 10-0 win against Park University Gilbert.
Cloppenburg, a 6-foot senior midfielder, spent time between the posts and on the field for UP. He recorded a shutout with three saves vs. Benedictine and had an assist against Embry-Riddle.
