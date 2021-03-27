GREAT FALLS – The Providence softball team fell to Corban (Ore.) in both home games Saturday afternoon, losing the first game 6-4 and the second 13-5.
The opener was tied at 3-3 heading into the top of the seventh inning, The Argos got two quick outs but subsequently committed three errors to allow four runs.
The Argos had the bases loaded with one out in the bottom of the seventh but could only get one run to score.
"We had the game until the last inning," UP coach Joey Egan said. "The girls were making plays, they were selling out, they were having good plate approaches. We left a lot of runners on base still. There were plenty of opportunities for us to score that we didn't convert on."
Ashlee Anderson and Peyton Elliot had multiple hits for the Argos. McKenna Montgomery hit a home run.
Sarah Bury and Taylor Mathews hit homers for UP in the second game. Alivia Atlee and Mathews both recorded two hits.
"It's frustrating because I know that their effort and their want is there," Egan said. "To not be able to have that glory at the end is hard. We're trying to focus on the small successes instead of the bigger picture. Our pitchers threw great. They pitched well enough to win."
The Argos have two doubleheaders next week at Southern Oregon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.