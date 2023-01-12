GREAT FALLS — The wrestling dual on Saturday between top-ranked Southern Oregon and the No. 5 University of Providence women in Ashland, Oregon, has been postponed according to a UP press release.
The programs agreed to reschedule the dual after Providence's lineup was hit hard by injuries last weekend at the NWCA National Dual Meet Championships in Louisville, Kentucky, where the Argos placed fifth. A makeup date hasn't been announced. The UP women (6-1) are next scheduled to wrestle Feb. 4 at the Grand View Duals in Iowa.
The No. 8 Argos men (6-1) will be in a top-10 battle with No. 10 Eastern Oregon (5-1) in La Grande on Friday. The Argos men will wrestle for the first time since posting a 3-1 record last month at the Southeastern University Duals in Florida. Eastern Oregon is coached by Dustyn Azure.
Azure, who is from Poplar, was a two-time NAIA All-American wrestler at Montana State-Northern, where he graduated from in 2006.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.