GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The University of Providence men swept North Idaho College and Dickinson State (N.D.) Friday at the Battle of the Rockies Duals.
Full results:
Providence (Mont.) defeated North Idaho College 41-6
125 - Kobi Johnson (North Idaho College) over Deven Altenburg - Lasher (Providence (Mont.)) Dec 7-5
133 - Joel Avila (Providence (Mont.)) over Zach Lopez (North Idaho College) Maj 15-6
141 - Dante Reviglio (Providence (Mont.)) over Brant Porter (North Idaho College) Fall 6:40
149 - Kanaipono Tapia (North Idaho College) over Dante Reviglio (Providence (Mont.)) Dec 9-2
157 - Aden Graves (Providence (Mont.)) over Benjamen Mitchell (North Idaho College) Dec 8-4
165 - Jordan Komac (Providence (Mont.)) over Joseph Calene (North Idaho College) Maj 16-5
174 - Hayden Schrull (Providence (Mont.)) over Kaden Krouse (North Idaho College) Fall 2:28
184 - Sawyer Hobbs (Providence (Mont.)) over Ethan Miller (North Idaho College) Fall 1:52
197 - Liam Swanson (Providence (Mont.)) over Bradley Whitright (North Idaho College) Fall 2:25
285 - Kc Buday (Providence (Mont.)) over Shai Murray (North Idaho College) Fall 3:27
Providence (Mont.) defeated Dickinson State (N.D.) 42-7
125 - Jose Gonzalez (Dickinson State (N.D.)) over Deven Altenburg - Lasher (Providence (Mont.)) Maj 12-4
133 - Joel Avila (Providence (Mont.)) over Cade Martian (Dickinson State (N.D.)) Fall 3:15
141 - Dante Reviglio (Providence (Mont.)) over Dante Venema (Dickinson State (N.D.)) Dec 8-4
149 - Caleb Nielsen (Dickinson State (N.D.)) over Caleb Birdwell (Providence (Mont.)) Dec 9-4
157 - Aden Graves (Providence (Mont.)) over Kale Corley (Dickinson State (N.D.)) Maj 11-0
165 - Jordan Komac (Providence (Mont.)) over Riley Benson (Dickinson State (N.D.)) TF 18-3
174 - Hayden Schrull (Providence (Mont.)) over Jack Simons (Dickinson State (N.D.)) Fall 4:01
184 - Sawyer Hobbs (Providence (Mont.)) over Jackson King (Dickinson State (N.D.)) Fall 1:29
197 - Liam Swanson (Providence (Mont.)) over Konrich Speelmon (Dickinson State (N.D.)) Fall 4:09
285 - Kc Buday (Providence (Mont.)) over Chase Nutting (Dickinson State (N.D.)) Fall 1:36
The Argos will host the Battle of the Rockies Tournament Saturday morning beginning at 9 AM MST. All matches can be watched live at www.upargos.com.
