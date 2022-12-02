Providence logo

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The University of Providence men swept North Idaho College and Dickinson State (N.D.) Friday at the Battle of the Rockies Duals.

Full results:

Providence (Mont.) defeated North Idaho College 41-6

125 - Kobi Johnson (North Idaho College) over Deven Altenburg - Lasher (Providence (Mont.)) Dec 7-5

133 - Joel Avila (Providence (Mont.)) over Zach Lopez (North Idaho College) Maj 15-6

141 - Dante Reviglio (Providence (Mont.)) over Brant Porter (North Idaho College) Fall 6:40

149 - Kanaipono Tapia (North Idaho College) over Dante Reviglio (Providence (Mont.)) Dec 9-2

157 - Aden Graves (Providence (Mont.)) over Benjamen Mitchell (North Idaho College) Dec 8-4

165 - Jordan Komac (Providence (Mont.)) over Joseph Calene (North Idaho College) Maj 16-5

174 - Hayden Schrull (Providence (Mont.)) over Kaden Krouse (North Idaho College) Fall 2:28

184 - Sawyer Hobbs (Providence (Mont.)) over Ethan Miller (North Idaho College) Fall 1:52

197 - Liam Swanson (Providence (Mont.)) over Bradley Whitright (North Idaho College) Fall 2:25

285 - Kc Buday (Providence (Mont.)) over Shai Murray (North Idaho College) Fall 3:27

Providence (Mont.) defeated Dickinson State (N.D.) 42-7

125 - Jose Gonzalez (Dickinson State (N.D.)) over Deven Altenburg - Lasher (Providence (Mont.)) Maj 12-4

133 - Joel Avila (Providence (Mont.)) over Cade Martian (Dickinson State (N.D.)) Fall 3:15

141 - Dante Reviglio (Providence (Mont.)) over Dante Venema (Dickinson State (N.D.)) Dec 8-4

149 - Caleb Nielsen (Dickinson State (N.D.)) over Caleb Birdwell (Providence (Mont.)) Dec 9-4

157 - Aden Graves (Providence (Mont.)) over Kale Corley (Dickinson State (N.D.)) Maj 11-0

165 - Jordan Komac (Providence (Mont.)) over Riley Benson (Dickinson State (N.D.)) TF 18-3

174 - Hayden Schrull (Providence (Mont.)) over Jack Simons (Dickinson State (N.D.)) Fall 4:01

184 - Sawyer Hobbs (Providence (Mont.)) over Jackson King (Dickinson State (N.D.)) Fall 1:29

197 - Liam Swanson (Providence (Mont.)) over Konrich Speelmon (Dickinson State (N.D.)) Fall 4:09

285 - Kc Buday (Providence (Mont.)) over Chase Nutting (Dickinson State (N.D.)) Fall 1:36

The Argos will host the Battle of the Rockies Tournament Saturday morning beginning at 9 AM MST. All matches can be watched live at www.upargos.com.

Tags

Load comments