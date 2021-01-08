GREAT FALLS – The Providence men's hockey team officially announced its 2021 season schedule Friday afternoon. The Argos' first game will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, in Great Falls against the University of Mary.
It will have been 335 days since the team last played a game. The team is coming off a season in which it won the West Region Championship and earned a No. 2 seed in the ACHA National Tournament in its second year as a program.
"It's difficult to describe in words how great it is to be back with this group," Argos coach Jeff Heimel said. "You wait that long coming off a season like that. You think you're excited, and then you get out there and you realize how much you missed it, how much you missed the guys and what playing sports does for these kids. It's hard to describe that, that feeling that we've had. To have an opportunity to play a game, that's a special thing. We're just really really excited about it."
Heimel said it was a challenge to be away from his group for so long. He especially was antsy in the fall, a time when he would normally have been preparing his team through a more usual preseason schedule.
"It's been hard," he said. "We have such a good group. We really just get along well. Zoom can replace some of that, fill some voids, but it's not even close to the real feeling. It's just been hard. We've grown in a lot of ways. It's been an opportunity to reflect. You really miss the team and you're really glad that they're back."
The team returned to campus at the end of December and has been practicing for almost two weeks. The Argos will play 10 games against two opponents – University of Mary and Williston State.
"We like our schedule," Heimel said. "We're just really excited to get out there and play. It's been a long time since we last hit the ice. We'll be ready to go."
