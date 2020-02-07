PROVO, Utah – The University of Providence men's hockey team defeated Montana State 3-1 on Friday afternoon to clinch a spot in the Mountain West Conference Championship.
Providence is in its second year as a hockey program.
Tied after the first period, Cooper Page found the back of the net with 4:25 left in the second period to give the Argos a 2-1 lead. The Bobcats increased their aggressiveness in the third period, but allowed an empty-net goal with 52 seconds left from Levi Anderson to finalize the defeat.
"I thought our second period is the best we've played all year," Providence coach Jeff Heimel said. "We played well the first, but we really turned it on in the second period. They pushed pretty hard in the third, but we defended well and got stops when it mattered."
Heimel was pleased with the defensive effort, particularly goalie Tristan Lewis.
"He's awesome," Heimel said. "He's been so good all year. He's only getting better. It's fun to see him compete."
The Argos, who are the No. 2 seed in the tournament, face the winner between top-seeded University of Mary and No. 5 Utah State at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.
"We're excited to play in the championship," Heimel said. "I don't know if I can describe it. It is our second year in the conference and to be able to play for a conference championship is unbelievable. I really can't put it into words."
