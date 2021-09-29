KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Providence volleyball team yet again received its highest ranking in program history, this time coming in at No. 9 in the latest NAIA national poll.
The Argos (14-2, 1-0) moved up one spot. They gone 7-2 against teams either ranked of receiving votes.
"I'm really excited," Argos coach Arunas Duda said. "Every time you move the needle a little bit, it's hard not to get excited. Knowing how many years of service and hard work have been put in, you get to see it get better and better. It's exciting from a coaches' standpoint. I know our players are excited about it. Now it's our job to keep it and get it even higher."
The Argos have a seven-game winning streak. They play their first home match against Montana State-Northern at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
"I'm really excited for tonight," Duda said. "Our girls aside, I've been waiting for fans in the stands. I can't wait for it to happen. This is our gym, our fans. We're excited. Hopefully it'll be a packed and have a great atmosphere. Providence has one of the best gyms to play in with crowd noise. We can't wait to get back to it."
