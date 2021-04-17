GREAT FALLS – The Providence volleyball team defeated Olivet Nazarene in straight sets in the opening round of the NAIA national tournament on Saturday to advance to the finals site in Sioux City, Iowa.
The Argos (21-2, 18-2) won 25-21, 25-12, 25-20.
Providence is one of 24 teams that advance to the final site of the national tournament in Sioux City, Iowa.
"We looked good today," Argos coach Arunas Duda said. "We were charged up and ready to go. I was really pleased with the way they approached the game."
The game seemed headed for a barn burner during the first set, with neither team gaining much of an edge. The Argos eventually won 25-21, and that was all the momentum they needed. They ran through the second set 25-12, and survived a late run from the Tigers in the third to secure the three-set victory.
"We were going back and forth in that first set," Duda said. "I thought we started serving tougher and getting them out of system a little bit. They struggled to find the court a little bit when they were out of system and I thought that was a big difference maker for us."
Sacha Legros led the way defensively with 24 digs and Cydney Finberg-Roberts led with 28 assists. Sadie Lott led with 10 kills and Ember Schwindt notched seven.
Janelle Skinner led the way for the Tigers (20-2, 17-2), recording 29 assists and six digs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.