KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Providence volleyball team jumped three spots in the latest NAIA national rankings to No. 5.
It is the first time in program history the team has reached the top five.
"I'm ecstatic," Argos coach Arunas Duda said. "It's not something that I was expecting. We were hoping to move up a spot and would have been very pleased moving up two spots, and all of a sudden we climb three and are now in the top five in the country. That's beyond my wildest expectations at this point and I'm so excited for our team."
The Argos (23-2, 10-0) are 6-1 against teams currently ranked in the Top 25. They have defeated Grandview, Eastern Oregon, Concordia and Ottawa during their non-conference schedule, and defeated Montana Tech twice during the conference slate.
The Argos (23-2) completed the regular season Saturday, defeating Rocky Mountain College in three sets for their 16th straight victory. Their last loss was Sept. 10 to Bellevue, which is currently ranked No. 11 nationally. The Argos clinched the regular-season title outright two weeks ago, earning the top-seed in the Frontier Conference Tournament.
"You look back and we've played some really good matches and some really poor matches during that stretch," Duda said. "They just keep finding a way to grind them out and stay in the wins column. Our team has showed a lot of grit, a lot of consistency and a lot of composure in those tight moments."
As the top seed, the Argos will receive a bye in the first round of the Frontier tournament and will play the lowest remaining seed of the two first-round games in the semifinals. The semifinal will begin at 5 p.m. Friday in Helena.
"The target gets bigger every time," Duda said. "They all understand. I don't think that's going to change at all. All that's going to do is prepare us for the National Tournament. That's what we're hoping for. We're excited to get everyone's best shot now. Hopefully we can continue to keep the streak alive."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.