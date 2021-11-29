GREAT FALLS – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics made it a little bit easier for the University of Providence to prepare for its first two opponents at this week’s national tournament.
The UP Argos (26-2) open NAIA Tournament play Tuesday morning at 9:30 (MST) a.m. against Lindsey Wilson College (25-5) of Columbia, Kentucky. Then at noon Wednesday coach Arunas Duda’s team squares off against Life University (33-2) from Marietta, Georgia.
Victories in those Pool E games would send the Argos into the national quarterfinals, which would start Thursday. Even a 1-1 record could allow the Argos to advance to the final eight, under the right conditions.
Because Lindsey Wilson and Life compete in the Mid-South Conference, and the schools split their two games this season, Duda and his staff had lots of scouting fodder for game planning.
“We got two tapes of each school and we saw their game in the conference finals,” Duda said Sunday night from Sioux City. “It’s pretty unusual for the NAIA to put two teams from the same conference in the same pod, but we feel like we know what we’re up against.”
Against Lindsey Wilson, Duda thinks the toughest matchups will be at the net against the Blue Raiders’ tallest players, 6-5 Radaisy Valdez and 6-1 Johanna Alcantara. They have combined for 632 kills this season, and Valdez leads all NAIA players with a .472 attack percentage.
“Their big hitters are both from the Dominican Republic and they are spectacular players,” said Duda, whose own team relies on a much more balanced offense sparked by junior setter Cydne Finberg-Roberts and hitters Jenna Thorne (348 kills) and Sadie Lett (317 kills).
The veteran Argos coach said Life appears to be a more balanced team, similar to his own squad.
“They have a great setter (Jessie Prichard) who’s a transfer from (Loyola Marymount, an NCAA Division I school). She’s special, like Fin.”
Prichard has 1,127 assists in 35 games; Finberg-Roberts has 1,065 assists in 28 games.
Life won the first meeting between the rivals, but Wilson upset Life at the conference tournament, ending a 24-game winning streak for the Running Eagles.
The Argos also will have the advantage of watching Life play Wilson live on Tuesday afternoon at 4 in the second game of pool play.
“We’re healthy and we feel like we’re peaking at the right time,” said Duda, whose team has won 19 straight games and hasn’t lost since Sept. 10 at a tournament in Arizona. Eight of the Argos victories have come against teams ranked at one time in the NAIA Top 25.
This is the fourth straight season that UP has advanced to the final 24, but the Argos are looking for their first appearance in the final 8. Two victories in Pool E would accomplish that goal, but even a 1-1 effort might work if all three teams in the pod split their games.
Duda said if all three teams finish 1-1, a tiebreaker would be played Wednesday afternoon. The teams would be seeded according to sets won and points won; each team would play one game to 25 against the others.
“We don’t want it to come down to that, but we’ll do whatever it takes,” said Duda. “I like the format; it’s win or go home, and we came here to win.”
The top seed for the tourney is Jamestown (N.D.), the lone undefeated team in the field. Jamestown eliminated Providence at the national tournament last season.
