SIOUX CITY, Iowa – The University of the Providence women's volleyball season ended in heartbreak Thursday.
The 17th-ranked Argos defeated No. 32 Morningside in five sets early in the day, forcing a three-way tiebreak to determine the second team from the pool to enter the knockout round.
In a one-set tiebreak match against Oklahoma City, the Argos fell 25-21.
Against Morningside, the Argos came back from set deficits twice, dropping both the first and the third. Tied at 14-14 in the fifth set, they won the next two points to force the tie-break.
"I didn't' think it was a very clean match for us by any means," Providence coach Arunas Duda said. "It started off smooth, but then we kind of ran into a wall. We couldn't get out of one rotation. That was the difference all day today. In the fourth and fifth set we started to gel a little more. We slowed down their attack a little bit, it spurred a rally and propelled us forward."
The win over Morningside forced a tie-break between Providence, Morningside and Oklahoma City. All three teams had lost to Park and needed to determine who would advance to the knockout round.
To do so, Providence faced off against Oklahoma City in a one set tie-break. The winner was to face Morningside in a one-set tie-break.
"It's anything but normal to play one set to see if you can continue your season," Duda said. "But we actually tried to prepare the same way. We wanted to keep our girls calm, consistent and steady. They were fired up. They were loud. They were excited.
"They showed a lot of maturity in what they did. All season we felt we didn't take advantage of our opportunities and today was no different. I think we ran out of gas after that really tough five-set match."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.