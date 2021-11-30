SIOUX CITY, Iowa – The fifth-ranked Providence volleyball team routed No. 23 Lindsey Wilson in the first game of the NAIA National Volleyball Championships on Tuesday morning. The Argos defeated the Blue Raiders 25-19, 25-18, 25-15.
"It was fun from start to finish," Argos coach Arunas Duda said. "The experience of being here is unreal. Our leaders stepped up and played well. It was a really fun day."
The Argos (27-2) outhit the Blue Raiders (25-6) .346 to .160 and recorded 46 kills. The squad was stout at the net, forcing Lindsey Wilson into 20 attack errors.
The teams traded points in the early going of the opening set before the Blue Raiders went on a 5-0 run to take a 10-8 lead. The Argos went on a run of their own a few points later, rattling off eight unanswered points for a 20-14 lead. The run proved critical as the Argos pulled away with a 25-19 first-set win.
"It took us a little bit to catch up to the speed," Duda said. "It's the national tournament and everyone is a good team. At first they were going off a little bit with their outsides getting some kills. It just took us a little bit to settle into our game plan. We made a few minor adjustments on the court and everything just kind of fell in place."
After an even start to the second set, the Argos again put together multiple runs, jumping to an 18-11 lead. The Blue Raiders scored three straight to cut the lead to four, but the Argos hung on.
The Argos were relentless on the attack from the start of the third set, scoring four straight points en route to a 7-4 lead. The squad claimed the victory on a Jenna Thorne kill.
The Argos were led by the two-headed attack of Thorne and Sadie Lott. Thorne finished with 15 kills on a .448 hitting percentage and Lott finished with 14 kills on a .481 hitting percentage. Bailey Christensen also added a season-high nine kills. Cydney Finberg-Roberts led the way with 38 assists.
"Jenna and Sadie raised it to another level today and that's what you want to see at the national tournament," Duda said. "It was just so fun to watch them because they were bouncing balls. Sadie bounced a couple from the middle and Jenna got up and over the block a couple of times and did some really nice things from the outside. Our other hitters played their roles extremely well."
