SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The University of Providence volleyball team was ousted from the NAIA national tournament Wednesday with a three-set loss to top-ranked Jamestown (North Dakota).

The Jimmes (29-1) prevailed in the pool-play match by scores of 25-22, 25-16 and 25-18. Providence finished its season with a 22-3 overall record.

Cydney Finberg-Roberts led the Argos with 31 assists. Jensyn Turner had nine kills while Sadie Lott added eight. Sacha Legros collected 14 digs.

Providence, champion of both the regular season and postseason tournament in the Frontier Conference, swept Viterbo (Wisconsin) in pool play on Tuesday by a sore of 25-14, 25-22, 25-18.

Rocky Mountain College, the Frontier's other national tournament qualifier, lost two pool-play matches on Tuesday and was eliminated.

Single elimination bracket play, made up of the final eight remaining teams, begins Thursday.

