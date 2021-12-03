SIOUX CITY, Iowa – The most successful season in Providence volleyball history ended Thursday night as the fifth-ranked Argos fell to No. 4 Park University 22-25, 19-25, 25-19, 18-25 in the quarterfinals of the NAIA National Volleyball Championship.
"This one was tough," Argos coach Arunas Duda said. "We had some opportunities. We played hard. You never want to lose."
The Argos won their pool at nationals and played in their first quarterfinal game in program history. The team broke the program record for wins in a season at 28, including 21 straight before Thursday's defeat. The win streak included an undefeated conference season, regular-season Frontier Conference championship and conference tournament championship.
The Argos (28-3) jumped to a 4-2 lead in the first set, but the Pirates (33-2) rattled off six straight to make it 8-4. The Argos responded with four points of their own to tie it up. The two teams went back and forth for the remainder of the set, eventually settling at 22-all. The Pirates won the next three straight points.
That momentum carried over into the second set, with the Pirates jumping to a quick lead and keeping it.
"They got out to a hot start," Duda said. "We had a hard time catching up to their strength. They hammered some balls at us. We were a little nervous, a little passive to get going."
The Argos settled into their game in the third set, maintaining a small lead for a majority of the game. Up 20-19, UP scored five straight points to take the third set.
"Once we got rid of the nerves and got back to our speed, our mentality and our comfort level, then we started to do some nice things," Duda said. "The problem was it was about a set and a half too late. The game plan was working, some key points just went the wrong way."
A seven-point Pirate put the Argos down 17-7 in the fourth set.
"I told them I was proud of them," Duda said. "It was an amazing season and a heck of a year. We ran into an opponent today that was better than us tonight. You can't hang your heads on something like that. We're proud of our seniors and proud of the girls that kind of paved the way for this. It always leaves you hungry for more. We want to remember this and come back here next year."
Sadie Lott recoreded a team-high 17 kills and Jenna Thorne added 11. Defensively, the team recorded 26 blocks, led by Lott's seven and Zoe Naugle's six. Sacha Legros led in digs with 25 and Cydney Finberg-Roberts and Taylor Christensen recorded 11 and 10.
"We tried to get the ball to Sadie a bunch tonight," Duda said. "She really stepped up. She had a really phenomenal game both offensively and defensively. She had some big blockers on her all night and she still found a way. She did a nice job."
The loss marks the end of the career for Finberg-Roberts and Legros. Finberg-Roberts recorded 37 assists to break her single-season program record, finishing with 1,163. She ends her career with 3,617 assists, nearly 1,300 ahead of the runner-up. Legros, who broke the program record for career digs in just two and a half seasons, finished with 1,995 career digs.
"Those two kids are legitimately program changers," Duda said. "They've taken us to such a high-level. They're the greatest kids off the court as well. Honestly I couldn't ask for anything more of those two. I'm incredibly proud of what they put into it and what they sacrificed to be here. They'll go down as two of the best to have ever played in this program and certainly are two kids that we'll maintain a relationship with for years to come. They're just awesome kids."
